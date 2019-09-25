Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $666.71

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $666.71 and traded as high as $846.20. Greene King shares last traded at $845.40, with a volume of 2,487,787 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greene King to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Greene King to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greene King currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 756.50 ($9.89).

Get Greene King alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 745.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 666.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Greene King’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.