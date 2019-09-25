GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on GDS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of GDS opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. GDS has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 398.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 789,363 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 61.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 319,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

