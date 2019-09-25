Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCM)

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.70. Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities has a twelve month low of A$1.23 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of A$2.21 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.40.

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Company Profile

Garda Capital Group is property funds management headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

