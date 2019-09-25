G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives GBX 221.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.11 ($2.89).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised G4S to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

LON:GFS traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 190.15 ($2.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 165.75 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 249 ($3.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. G4S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

