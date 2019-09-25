FUTURAX 1-Day Volume Tops $10,359.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $6,075.00 and approximately $10,359.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00082529 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00368333 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011771 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008568 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

