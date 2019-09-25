Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.70. 2,585,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.76. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

