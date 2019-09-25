Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 90,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,105. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

