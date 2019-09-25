Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CME Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,740,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,255 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.87. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.