Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 18,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Amgen by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.88. 385,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

