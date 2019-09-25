Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,480,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,326,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.32. 1,706,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,858,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $170.52.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

