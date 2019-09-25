Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.81. 896,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,026. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

