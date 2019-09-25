Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Trading Down 20%

Frontier Oilfield Services Inc (OTCMKTS:FOSI)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 285 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Frontier Oilfield Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc, an oil field service company, engages in the disposal of saltwater and other oilfield fluids in Texas. The company owns and operates nine disposal wells, including six within the Barnett Shale in North Texas, and three in east Texas near the Louisiana state line. It serves national, integrated, and independent oil and gas exploration companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.