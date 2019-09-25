FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.18

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $4.82. FRONTEO shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter.

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

