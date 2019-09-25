Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 11th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

