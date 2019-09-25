Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 11th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
NYSE:BEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
