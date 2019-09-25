Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.15. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.
Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.
