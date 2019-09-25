Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.15. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

