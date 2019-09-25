FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.41. 129,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,701. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

