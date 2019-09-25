FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.48

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $7.79. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 859 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

In other news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. purchased 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $33,558.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.