Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flex is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand from China and soft demand from networking customers. Weakness in semiconductor capital equipment and energy verticals is a headwind. Lower-than expected growth in CTG segment, weakness in core consumer products, India capacity constraints and loss from Nike venture remain an overhang. We anticipate higher level of spending on new business initiatives, innovative products, design & engineering capabilities to drag down profitability in the near term. Also, stable bookings in automotive domain are likely to limit HRS growth. Moreover, higher product start-up and under-absorbed overhead costs add to the woes. Notably, shares of Flex have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, solid performance across edge and hyperscale computing end markets hold promise.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

FLEX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 91,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Flex has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Douglas Britt sold 8,485 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $81,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,751 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $65,012.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,220 shares of company stock worth $455,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

