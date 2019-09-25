First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.61, 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) by 194.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 35.15% of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

