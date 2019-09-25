First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,961,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,799,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,407,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,811,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 131,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,543. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

