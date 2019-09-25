First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 3.8%

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 129,142 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 499,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.