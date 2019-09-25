FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.40. The stock had a trading volume of 281,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,484. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.75.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $12,417,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,991 shares in the company, valued at $174,885,376.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $344,189.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $41,904,262. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.