Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $23,941,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,691,472 shares of company stock valued at $500,472,871 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.33. 842,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375,384. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

