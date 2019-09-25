Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.35. 8,035,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,273,520. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $304.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

