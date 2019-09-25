Evolution Mining’s (RMGGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

