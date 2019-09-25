Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $10.65 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $594,475.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bitfinex and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00187923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.01002356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00085364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,005,334,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,313,588 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

