Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to announce $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.93. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $4.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $24.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.60 to $25.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $24.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.60 to $24.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after buying an additional 555,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,473,000 after buying an additional 401,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,471,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,411,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 261,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 169,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,126. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $201.09 and a one year high of $268.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.93 and its 200-day moving average is $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.43%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

