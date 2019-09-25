Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Shares Down 7%

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (OTCMKTS:ESCC) shares fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

