Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.49. Era Group shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 620 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Era Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Era Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 11.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERA. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Era Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Era Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Era Group by 513.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Era Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Era Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 331,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Era Group Company Profile (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.