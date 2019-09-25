Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,036.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

NYSE IT traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. 11,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Gartner’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

