Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.28. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Richard Mchale sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $369,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,229.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,607. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

