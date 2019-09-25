Equitable Trust Co. Has $12.19 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

MA traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 138,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.79. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

