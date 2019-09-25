Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $380.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $120.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.