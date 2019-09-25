Equitable Trust Co. Buys 8,083 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,510,000 after purchasing an additional 260,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $399,879.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at $894,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,425 shares of company stock worth $6,920,325. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

