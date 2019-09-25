Equitable Trust Co. Buys 671 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,628. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.33.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.