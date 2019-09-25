Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 48,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,903. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 318,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,393.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 1,053,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 116.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.