Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.82 million during the quarter.

NYSE EBF opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $541.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. Ennis has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

In other Ennis news, EVP Michael D. Magill sold 29,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $595,277.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

