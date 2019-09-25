Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $336.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

