Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.84

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and traded as low as $32.40. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 14.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Freeman acquired 9,923 shares of Emclaire Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,023 shares of company stock worth $328,313. 16.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

