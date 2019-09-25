Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,895 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 260.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,897. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. 91,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

