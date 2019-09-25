Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.75, 110,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 798% from the average session volume of 12,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 98.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 17.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 90,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

