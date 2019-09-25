Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.75, 110,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 798% from the average session volume of 12,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.
About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.
