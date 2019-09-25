electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 19.6%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price traded down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $3.36, 643,023 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 190,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.41.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

