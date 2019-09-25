Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.50. 890,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,500. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average is $193.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $4,321,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,986. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

