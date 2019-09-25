EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.91

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.91 and traded as high as $38.81. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

