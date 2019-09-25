Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.613 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,308. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

