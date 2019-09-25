Eden (EDN) Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $852,033.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00191495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.01021370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00086277 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

