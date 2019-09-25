East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Shares Down 11.1%

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 855,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 234% from the average session volume of 256,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

East Asia Minerals Company Profile (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

