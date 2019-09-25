Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0698 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.03 million and $13,562.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02004856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.02682682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00672649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00708845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00437680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,797,156 coins and its circulating supply is 14,797,157 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.