dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.68

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 809741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 million and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

