Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $85.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.